LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Police arrested and charged a Lebanon man Wednesday after he allegedly strangled another man and then fled earlier this week.

According to Maine State Police, troopers responded to a home in Lebanon around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26 to reports of an assault. As soon as they arrived, police say they learned that Sumner Knowles, 24, of Lebanon had reportedly strangled another man.

Knowles had taken off before troopers arrived, but a warrant was issued for aggravated assault.

On August 28 around 10 a.m., police say they spoke with Knowles on the phone. He told the trooper he was speaking with that he would not turn himself in and that police would not be able to find him.

Troopers found Knowles that same day around 12:30 p.m. in a car on Route 202, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to York County Jail where his bail was set at $2,000.