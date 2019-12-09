HOULTON, Maine — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Maine seized nearly $65,000 in illegal drugs last month during a checkpoint operation along Interstate 95.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents on Aug. 12 stopped a Ford Mustang, from which they seized drugs and $29,000 cash.

Initially, a bag of white powder was unidentifiable. But with help from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, who conducted testing, agents were able to determine the substance was fentanyl, worth an estimated $23,000.

The exact weight of the fentanyl was not provided.

In addition to seizing the vehicle, agents confiscated about 146 grams of methamphetamine, or meth, estimated to be $35,000 in value.

The incident remained under investigation.

Drug seizure-related stories from NEWSCENTERmaine: