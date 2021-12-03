21-year-old charged with manslaughter in crash that killed milk truck driver November 2020

Mark Prescott, 49, died in the crash, according to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster.

CRAWFORD, Maine — A 21-year-old man from Greenfield has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed a Corinth man in Crawford in November 2020.

Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster said Nicholas P. Cota was booked into the Hancock County Jail on one count of manslaughter and released Nov. 16. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Jan. 4, 2022.



Police said Prescott was driving a milk truck in the eastbound lane of Route 9 around 6 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, when Cota allegedly crossed into Prescott's lane, causing the collision.

Cota was driving a truck loaded with over 30,000 pounds of paper products at the time. According to Foster, he was going “extremely fast” — over 80 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.

Foster said both vehicles involved in the crash belong to Krisway Truck Leasing.