SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Four people are facing drug charges after police found 200 grams of cocaine and 72 grams of fentanyl when they pulled a vehicle over on I-295 in Scarborough.

Maine State Police arrested Markia Triplett of South Carolina, Shayne Felcher of Gardiner, Ashley Boyd of Bronx, N.Y., and Carlos Tabor of South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The four are being charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Shayne Felcher of Gardiner, Ashley Boyd of Bronx, N.Y., Markia Triplett of South Carolina and Carlos Tabor of South Carolina.

Maine State Police

Tabor was also charged with being a fugitive from justice stemming from an extraditable warrant issued from the state of South Carolina.

