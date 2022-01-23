x
Crime

20-year-old shot multiple times in Lewiston, police said

Police said they found the young victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

LEWISTON, Maine — A 20-year-old man was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Lewiston, police said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday by the Lewiston Police Department, officials said they were called to the area of 108 Pierce Street around 8:20 pm. for gunshots fired. 

Police said they found the young victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center. 

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. They also gathered shell casings at the scene. 

The identity of the victim has not been made public. We also do not know how many times the victim was shot or his condition. 

Officials with the Lewiston Police Department tell News Center that no one has been charged at this time. They plan on providing additional information on Monday. 

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call them.

