AUBURN, Maine — An extensive amount of marijuana was seized Tuesday by police in Auburn, along with several other drugs, in a coordinated shut down of what the department calls a local "marijuana delivery service."

Prior to an apartment search conducted Tuesday night, Auburn police said officers placed an order for a "dabs," or hashish, through an online service called "B and B Delivery." A price and delivery location were hashed out.

After accepting the delivery, officers served a search warrant at 91 Minot Ave. Apt. 2, obtained as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity in the Lewiston-Auburn area, allegedly on behalf of Bruce Fournier.

The Minot Avenue apartment is part of a multi-family building located within 1,000 feet of Edward Little High School, and 50 feet from the entrance of "Snake Trail," a school-owned property and trail system that leads to ELHS.

Officers' search of the apartment found the following:

More than 20 pounds of processed marijuana

744 vials of hash oil

23 Xanax pills

62 Gabapentin pills

Psilocybin mushrooms

Manufacturing equipment for processing hash oil

$2,600 in suspected drug proceeds

L-A pot service bust Bruce Fournier

Fournier, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of marijuana; unlawful possession of schedule W drugs; criminal conspiracy; and violating conditions of release.

As of late Wednesday morning, he was being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail.

The investigation remained open and more charges were expected.