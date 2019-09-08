BANGOR, Maine — Two parents are accused of violating a duty to care for and protect their child after police say a toddler was found alone and crying outside.

Bangor police responded at about 6 a.m. Friday to a report of a 2-year-old boy crying outside of an apartment building on Moosehead Boulevard.

Officers were able to figure out which apartment he called home, and discovered no one inside at the time.

While on scene, police said the child's parents arrived at the residence in a cab, returning from an early morning appointment.

Police said the Bangor parents left the child unattended.

Duane Dunifer, 34, and Heather Kennedy, 28, were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Dunifer and Kennedy's initial court date was set for Sept. 18.