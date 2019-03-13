ELLSWORTH, Maine — There is new information Wednesday regarding charges against two Maine teenagers.

A 14-year-old Ellsworth boy and a 16-year old Brewer boy are both facing charges following the apparent death by suicide of an Ellsworth teen.

The 14-year-old is now being held under house arrest at his family's home.

The 16-year-old has been released to his grandparents and has a curfew.

Hancock County district attorney Matt Foster explained the charges that followed a juvenile detention hearing.

"At the time when the case was first presented... or the facts were first presented to this office, the charges were conspiracy to commit murder and I believe criminal threatening," said Foster. "After further review of the reports, the proposed charges were changed somewhat to solicitation to commit murder and criminal threatening for one of the juveniles -- and criminal threatening on the other one."

Foster says the charges may still be changed since the case is still under investigation by Ellsworth Police.

"At this point, I believe there is more information being obtained, and in the near future this office is going to have to make a decision about what to formally bring, if that's going to be the decision," said Foster.

He also said there is a second ongoing investigation surrounding that third teenager's apparent suicide. That investigation is being handled by the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit.