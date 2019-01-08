BANGOR, Maine — Two young men are accused of assaulting a transient man in Bangor near the city's waterfront, and an investigation into videos that apparently show separate assaults has led to a boy also being charged.

Police said officers responded to a complaint Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the area of Front Street and Railroad Street, near the park's compass rose.

A local man, described as a transient, reported to officers that he had just been attacked by two men while making repairs to a bicycle.

Liam Geagan, 18, of Brewer, was arrested and charged with assault.

Benjamin Gilliand, 19, of Bangor, was also charged with assault, via a court summons. Due to this, only a booking photo for Geagan existed.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said that during the department's investigation into the waterfront assault, officers became aware of Facebook videos depicting assaults believed to be carried out by multiple suspects.

As of Thursday, two suspects associated with those attacks had been identified, Sgt. Betters said. One of the two, a boy, was charged with assault.

The department's investigation remained open as of Thursday, with officers working to identify each of the suspects and victims from the videos.

Additional charges were likely, Betters said.