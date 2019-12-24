CRYSTAL, Maine — Two people were arrested at a home on Crystal Road in Crystal Monday night.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's (MDEA) Lab Response Team said it executed a search warrant and recovered methamphetamine and evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing from the home.

Agents also seized four firearms alleged to be illegally possessed in furtherance of drug crimes.

The MDEA said Jamie Kaelin, 41, was the homeowner. Andrea Pipes, 35, was also at the home. Both were arrested without incident.

Both Kaelin and Pipes were charged with aggravated operation of a methamphetamine lab.

Todd Burdick, 49, of Sherman is also charged in connection with the investigation. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and operation of a methamphetamine lab.

Burdick was on probation for making methamphetamine in 2016. The MDEA says his attempts to make meth at that time caused two fires in Sherman.

Burdick was denied bail. Both Kaelin and Pipes' bail was set at $750 cash.

The MDEA said its law enforcement partners have charged nearly forty people in the last year for their roles in smuggling large quantities of commercial methamphetamine into Northern Maine.

The agency said with these persistent enforcement efforts aimed at slowing the supply of commercial methamphetamine into this area, it is not surprising to see pockets of local manufacturing increase as long as the demand for the drug remains.

