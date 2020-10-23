2 people from Gardiner facing drug charges after arrest involving Kennebec County Sheriff's Office K9

Both have been ordered not to have contact with each other and not to possess or consume illegal drugs.

GARDINER, Maine — Two people from Gardiner are facing drug charges after the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Suboxone strips, marijuana, and some drug paraphernalia were found in a car the two people were riding in on Thursday.

Just before 4:45 p.m., Deputy William Kulakowski stopped a car on West Street in Gardiner. Deputy Boudreau and K9 Vixen responded and Vixen alerted on the car.

James Truman, 39, was arrested for possession of a schedule W drug. His bail was set at $500.

Deanne Duff, 36, was arrested for possession of a schedule W drug and violating conditions of release. Her bail was set at $750.