2 people charged with armed robbery of Maxwell’s Market in Wiscasset

WISCASSET, Maine — Two people were arrested Friday morning and charged with armed robbery of Maxwell’s Market in Wiscasset. The crime allegedly occurred on Nov. 27.

Following an intense joint investigation with the Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, Maine State Police, and the Maine State Police Crime lab, Shane Lemont, 41, and Kristin Crowley, 35, were taken into custody at their Wiscasset home without incident by the Wiscasset Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The pair were transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, police said a man entered Maxwell’s Market and brandished a gun while demanding cash. Images from Maxwell’s video surveillance system captured the incident along with neighboring business’s surveillance systems. The video showed the man running north on Gardiner Road to a waiting vehicle.

Officers from the Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police all converged on the area in an attempt to locate the suspect(s).

On Dec. 2, the Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at a Wiscasset home based on evidence collected on the day of the incident. More evidence was collected but no arrests were made at that time. DNA evidence was collected and sent to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The Crime Lab processed the DNA through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) where, according to police, a confirmed match linked the DNA evidence to Shane Lemont, who already had DNA in the CODIS system.

According to Wiscasset police, Lemont has an extensive criminal history to include robbery and burglary. Both Lemont and Crowley are scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on January 28, 2021.

Bail has been set on Lemont for $10,000 with a single surety and Crowley’s bail was set at $1,000 cash.