HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — After a traffic stop in New Hampshire, police found crack cocaine hidden in a box of 'Chips Ahoy!' cookies.

At around 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Trooper Geoffrey Miller of the New Hampshire State Police stopped a Subaru Outback for speeding on I-95 N in Hampton Falls.

During the stop, Trooper Miller suspected drug trafficking, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver agreed to a search and Tr. Miller found 300 grams of crack cocaine in the cookie box.

Adelso Chaves, 33, of Boston, MA, and Tyquan Mack, 29, of Manhattan, NY, were arrested and brought to Rockingham County Jail.

New Hampshire Police Dept.

After a search at the jail, officers found 50 more grams of crack cocaine on Mack's person.

Both Chaves and Mack are charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell. Mack has an additional charge of resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence.

The two were held on cash bail following their arrests and were later arraigned on Wednesday, March 4th at the Rockingham County Superior Court.

