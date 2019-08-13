CASTLE HILL, Maine — Two men were killed while inside a pickup truck overnight on Route 227 in Castle Hill, Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

State police said they were investigating it as a double homicide.

Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, both of Castle Hill, were killed inside Ellis' red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, spokesperson Steve McCausland said.

McCausland said troopers were called to the scene at 2052 State Rd., also Route 227, just after midnight for a suspicious noise complaint. He said the troopers thought they were dealing with an ATV-pickup collision, but quickly discovered that was not case when the men's bodies were found.

An unregistered ATV was involved that had a loud exhaust, McCausland said. State police as of Tuesday night hadn't yet figured out who owned the ATV.

They described the small open motor vehicle as a 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400, painted black over its original yellow paint with some yellow still visible.

Details regarding the manner in which the two men were killed and how they knew each other was not immediately released by authorities.

The two bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies, scheduled for Wednesday, and the truck was towed for analysis.

No arrests had been made as of about noontime Tuesday, so whoever killed the two men was still on the loose, according to investigators.

Castle Hill is located between Presque Isle and Ashland. Route 227 was shut down between Turner and Waddell Roads until it reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity along the Route 227 or State Road late Monday night, or those with video surveillance systems in the area pointed at the road, is asked to call Maine State Police in Houlton at 207-532-5400.

The intersection of Turner Road and Route 227, or State Road, in Castle Hill, Maine.

Orpheus Allison