CASTLE HILL, Maine — Two men were found dead inside a pickup truck overnight in Castle Hill, Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

State police said troopers were called to the scene along Route 227 just after midnight. The road was closed between Turner and Waddell Roads since early morning and was not expected to reopen until the afternoon.

Identifies weren't immediately released by authorities, nor was the manner or manners in which they two men were killed, or their relation.

The spokesperson said the two bodies were being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies, and the truck would be towed for analysis.

No arrests had been made as of about noontime Tuesday, so the suspect or suspects were still on the loose, according to the spokesperson.

Castle Hill is located between Presque Isle and Ashland.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity along the road late Monday night, or has information, is asked to call state police in Houlton at 207-532-5400.