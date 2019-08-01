FRANKLIN, Maine — Two men have been charged following a months-long investigation into the drug-related death of a woman from Sullivan.

On Aug. 25, officials responded to South Bay Road in Franklin after a report of a female who was not breathing. Nina Wallace, 34, ultimately died, and officials began an investigation into the cause of her death.

Trooper Dana Austin and Detective Greg Roy found that James Grindel of Waltham and Richard Drost of Sullivan had furnished and sold fentanyl to Nina, and the drug had contributed to her death. Both suspects were friends with her.

In late December, Grindel was charged with unlawful furnishing of schedule drugs, and on Monday, Drost was also arrested for unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs.