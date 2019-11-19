CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Two men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a criminal investigation by MDEA Agents with the Downeast District Task Force, which covers Hancock & Washington Counties.

Kevin Robinson, 31, of Cherryfield, and Jean Carlos Mena-Vera, 22, of Ecuador, were charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Darrell Crandall.

Police said the investigation began in June of this year, and as it developed, MDEA Agents bought heroin and cocaine base on more than one occasion from suspects at the residence of Kevin Robinson on the Parker Hill Road in Cherryfield.

MDEA agents obtained a search warrant for that residence which was served in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 19. Crandall said agents believed that one or more suspects at the location might have been armed so the State Police tactical team and K-9 unit secured the residence for MDEA.

Robinson and Mena-Vera were both at the residence at the time, Crandall said, and Mena-Vera was found to be armed with a loaded handgun. Agents recovered both heroin and cocaine during the search, with a combined retail street value of over $6,000. Agents also seized more than $11,000.00 in cash, which is alleged to be illegal proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Both suspects were taken to the Washington County Jail in Machias, where bail for Robinson was set at $10,000 cash and $25,000 cash for Mena-Vera.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked with MDEA agents on the investigation, search and arrests and additional assistance was provided on Tuesday by the U.S. Border Patrol and Cherryfield Fire & Ambulance.

