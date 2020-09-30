2 inmates on the loose after walking away from Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center

Officials do not believe that either of these individuals pose a risk to public safety. Both individuals are sentenced and classified as minimum security.

BELFAST, Maine — The Waldo County Sheriff's Office said two inmates participating in the reentry program of the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center walked away from the facility Tuesday evening.

The residential center in Belfast is designed to give incarcerated men the skills and experience they need to live successfully as citizens and employees after they transition into their home communities.

Dakota Raven, 24, of Knox and Cameron Dana, 24, of Owls Head were both assigned to facility maintenance duties which include removal of rubbish from the facility. While performing those duties both individuals broke custody by walking away from the facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe that either of these individuals pose a risk to public safety. Both individuals are sentenced and classified as minimum security.

Dakota Raven was sentenced on traffic offenses including eluding an officer, criminal speed and operating without a license. Cameron Dana was sentenced on the charge of escape, which was the result of his violation of a home release program.

Sheriff’s Office personnel have been conducting an investigation into the break of custody throughout the night.