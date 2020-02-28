CONWAY, N.H. — A three-month-long investigation by the Conway Police Department and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force led the arrest of Kayla Backman, 23, of North Conway and Thomas Chute, 29, Center Conway, New Hampshire.

It was confirmed through the joint investigation that Backman was selling controlled drugs in the area of North Conway Village.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed on Kayla Backman’s home on Grove Street in North Conway by officers from the Conway Police Department and the NH Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.

Based upon evidence found during the search of her house and the follow-up investigation, Backman was taken into custody on four felony-level charges which include:

Two counts of possession of controlled drugs (class B felony).

Possession with the intent to distribute controlled drugs class A felony).

Sale of controlled drugs (class A felony).

Backman is scheduled to appear before the Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee, New Hampshire on Friday, February 28, 2020, for a bail hearing on the charges.

A male who was seen leaving Kayla Backman’s home just prior to law enforcement's arrival with a search warrant was also taken into custody. Thomas Chute is charged with one count of possession of controlled drugs (class B felony.)

Chute was bailed on personal recognizance bail and issued a court date of March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

