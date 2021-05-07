19-year-old man shot in Portland Thursday night

The man, who police did not name, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries police said are not life-threatening

PORTLAND, Maine — A 19-year-old man was taken to Maine Medical Center Thursday night after police found him with a gunshot wound at the Wellesley Estates apartment complex.

The man, who police did not identify, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said Friday afternoon in a release.

Officers went to the complex at 10:47 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired and found the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.