BREWER, Maine — 18-year-old lands in jail for reportedly stabbing a man in Brewer around midnight Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Brewer Police say when the arrived on Chamberlain Street just after midnight and found a man with stab wounds to his abdomen. The man was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

After interviewing several witnesses police arrested 18-year-old Devine VanDine. Police say the victim had an altercation with a group of people who were visiting a nearby home and as a result was stabbed.

VanDine is being charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.