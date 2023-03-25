x
17-year-old accused of firing shots in Portland

The teen was summed and released to his parent’s custody.
PORTLAND, Maine — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of firing a gun in Portland Saturday. 

Police arrived at the area of Frost Street at the railroad track intersection at approximately 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area, Portland Police Department Media & Community Relations Liaison Brad Nadeau said in a news release.

Police arrested a juvenile shortly after arriving at the train tracks, per the release.

The teenager was summed and released to his parent’s custody.

