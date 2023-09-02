Police chase involving 16-year-old leads to crash in Windham

Windham and Bridgton police are investigating the incident, and there's a potential for criminal charges, officials said in a news release.

WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham Wednesday night was the result of a 16-year-old boy leading law enforcement on a chase through multiple towns, Windham police said in a news release early Thursday morning.

The teen had been reported missing from Massachusetts and was located by Bridgton police in a vehicle at the Bridgton McDonald's around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When police approached the vehicle, it backed into a Bridgton cruiser and fled, officials stated in Thursday's release.

Bridgton police officers and Cumberland County sheriff's deputies pursued the vehicle down Route 302 into Windham, where Windham police had set up roadblocks and spike mats. The vehicle the suspect was riding in ran over the spike mats but did not stop, according to police.

The vehicle continued to the area of Anglers Road, eventually striking a Windham police cruiser driven by Sgt. Ernest MacVane and two other cars that were uninvolved in the chase, police said.

Investigators report that Sgt. MacVane and the teen suspect were taken to Maine Medical Center for pain and injuries not considered life-threatening while the people in the other two cars were not injured.

Police have not publicly identified the teen involved.