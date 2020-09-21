16 drug-related arrests in Waldo County

A week-long Maine State Police investigation ends with a search warrant in Northport.

NORTHPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police arrested 16 people in Waldo County for various drug-related offenses over the course of a weeks-long investigation which concluded with a search warrant in Northport at 175 Rock Road on Tuesday, September 14.

The 16 individuals were arrested on various charges including but not limited to trafficking in schedule drugs, possession of methamphetamine, heroin possession, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of conditions of release.

The State Police were assisted by state, local, and county police officials with the arrests and the execution of the search warrant in Northport.

Arrested were the following:

Ryan Flannery 35, Stockton Springs

35, Stockton Springs Candra Leckman 32, Augusta

32, Augusta Zachary Joseph 28, Searsport

28, Searsport Maria Connors 32, Searsport

32, Searsport Adam Barnes 34, Detroit

34, Detroit Stephen Boyle 49, Northport

49, Northport Philip McFadden 28, Northport

28, Northport Kayla Garcelon 29, Searsport

29, Searsport Stacey Hughes 46, Northport

46, Northport Caitlyn McFadden 26, Belfast

26, Belfast Tim Moody 29, Monroe

29, Monroe Donald Resh 44, Searsport

44, Searsport Charles Resh 42, Searsport

42, Searsport Joanna Mehuren 35, Searsmont

35, Searsmont Michael Babineau 26, Searsport

26, Searsport Scott Swift 34, Belfast

