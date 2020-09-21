16 drug-related arrests in Waldo County

NORTHPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police arrested 16 people in Waldo County for various drug-related offenses over the course of a weeks-long investigation which concluded with a search warrant in Northport at 175 Rock Road on Tuesday, September 14.
The 16 individuals were arrested on various charges including but not limited to trafficking in schedule drugs, possession of methamphetamine, heroin possession, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of conditions of release.
The State Police were assisted by state, local, and county police officials with the arrests and the execution of the search warrant in Northport.
Arrested were the following:
- Ryan Flannery 35, Stockton Springs
- Candra Leckman 32, Augusta
- Zachary Joseph 28, Searsport
- Maria Connors 32, Searsport
- Adam Barnes 34, Detroit
- Stephen Boyle 49, Northport
- Philip McFadden 28, Northport
- Kayla Garcelon 29, Searsport
- Stacey Hughes 46, Northport
- Caitlyn McFadden 26, Belfast
- Tim Moody 29, Monroe
- Donald Resh 44, Searsport
- Charles Resh 42, Searsport
- Joanna Mehuren 35, Searsmont
- Michael Babineau 26, Searsport
- Scott Swift 34, Belfast
