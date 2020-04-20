A gunman killed at least 16 people, including a police officer, and evaded authorities for hours while dressed as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in rural Nova Scotia, officials said Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, was killed after a lengthy manhunt, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia.

Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman, identified the officer as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force. She was married with two children. Another officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Bergerman said.

"The impact of the incident will extend from one end of the province to the other," Bergerman told NBC News.

Earlier Sunday, authorities said Wortman had killed at least 10 people and later revised the number to 16.

Police went to a home in the small rural community of Portapique on Saturday night in response to multiple 911 calls, Leather said. On arrival, they found several bodies inside and outside the home but no suspect, Leather said.

The relationship between the victims and the suspect wasn't immediately clear. Leather declined to specify a potential motive, saying it was too early in the investigation. He said the shooting appeared to be random, but he added that Wortman was wearing a police uniform and driving a "mock-up" of a Mountie cruiser when he fled the scene.

The planning made it seem as though it wasn't a random act, he said.

An initial search for Wortman led to multiple structures that were on fire, Leather said. The search later continued to "multiple" communities around Nova Scotia.

Wortman was located Sunday morning and is now dead, Leather said. Authorities didn't say how he died.

Tom Taggart, a council member in the Municipality of Colchester County, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that Portapique was a "beautiful, quiet, rural community" with about 100 to 250 residents.