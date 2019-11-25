BRUNSWICK, Maine — An investigation found as many as a dozen shots were fired in a shooting that left one man dead at a Brunswick homeless shelter last week, according to police.

Ali Fisher, 40, was killed in what police are describing as a 'gunfight' after he entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment at the Tedford Housing shelter last Monday.

Police were first called to the shelter at 34 Federal Street in Brunswick just after 10 p.m.

State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland did not identify that 22-year-old ex-girlfriend, but did identify the woman’s current boyfriend, Justin Bruns, 22.

Bruns, who was in the apartment at the time, got into a struggle with Fisher. McCausland said both men fired their weapons. Initial reports first indicated that they were fighting over one gun.

"There were 12 shots fired between the men in a gunfight inside the apartment,” McCausland told the Times Record.

McCausland said Bruns was able to get Fisher's gun. Fisher was wounded and fled the scene. He later died on the sidewalk just feet from the apartment building.

Bruns was wounded, but treated at a hospital and released.

"We are saddened and heartbroken by the incident that occurred at Tedford Housing’s family shelter," Tedford Housing officials said in a statement immediately following the incident.

According to staff, weapons and guests were not allowed at the shelter.

McCausland said Fisher had been to the apartment before and just recently broke up with the woman living there.

It is still unlikely any charges will be filed.