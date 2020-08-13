10 charged in Lewiston drug sweep

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department made sweeping drug arrests Wednesday, charging 10 people and seizing cocaine and heroin.
Police say they conducted “directed crime suppression patrols” in various locations around Lewiston. As a result, 12 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of heroin were seized, and 10 separate individuals were charged with criminal offenses.
- Eric Nickerson, 52, of Leeds: arrested and charged with unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful furnishing Schedule W drugs (cocaine)
- Antwan Gildersleeve, 36, of Auburn: arrested for violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (cocaine)
- John Wyman, 48, of Lewiston: arrested for violating probation
- Tomeca Weaver, 34, of Lewiston: arrested for violation of conditions of release
- Gregory Cabot, 65, of Lewiston: arrested for violating probation
- Dewayne Williams, 42, of Auburn: arrested for operating after suspension
- Desmond Bickford, 47, of Lewiston: arrested on two warrants charging domestic violence assault
- Lindsey Pollis, 35, of Livermore Falls: arrested on a warrant charging theft (felony level)
- Jakelynn Crosby, 29, of Livermore Falls: arrested on warrant charging theft
- Keosha Pontoo, 29, of Lewiston: charged with unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (cocaine)