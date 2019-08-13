BRISTOL, Maine — Crews are searching for a 63-year-old missing lobsterman in the Round Pond Harbor area in Bristol.

Maine Marine Patrol is leading the search there with assistance from the Maine State Police dive team.

The search began around 5:30 p.m. Monday night after his skiff was found adrift in the harbor.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bristol volunteers searched the shoreline Monday evening before calling in the Marine Patrol.

State Police and Marine Patrol divers are searching the area around where the man’s lobster boat is moored, described as about 100 yards off the town landing.

The identity of the lobsterman has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.