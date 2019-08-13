BRISTOL, Maine — Crews are searching for a 63-year-old missing boater in the Round Pond Harbor area in Bristol.

Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot said Glenn Murdoch of Bremen was reported overdue by family at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The harbor master said someone apparently found the man’s small skiff floating in the harbor, but no trace of the missing man has been located.

Marine Patrol, Coast Guard, sheriff's deputies and Bristol fire volunteers searched the harbor until late Monday night, but could not find him.

Marine Patrol was leading the search as of Tuesday, with assistance from Maine State Police's dive team. Divers and boats were using side-scan sonar to search the area around where the boat was moored, described as about 100 yards off the town landing, as family members waited nearby.