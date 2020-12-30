Crash sends Gray man to hospital with serious injuries

Police say 19-year-old Chandler Magee of Gray was operating recklessly when he lost control and crashed into a truck driven by a Gorham man.

GRAY, Maine — A 19-year-old Gray man was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries following a crash on West Gray Road Wednesday afternoon.

Chandler Magee was headed south on West Gray Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo at about 2 p.m. when the Aveo crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Nicholas Catruch, 38, of Gorham.

Magee was allegedly operating recklessly, lost control of the Aveo and crossed the centerline, striking the Tundra, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a release.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Catruch was treated at the scene and released.

The sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the crash.

No information was immediately available about any charges.