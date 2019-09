POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A car crash has caused power outages and a road to be temporarily closed in Poland.

Officials at the Mechanic Falls Police Department tell NEWS CENTER Maine a crash has caused power lines to go down along Bakerstown Road, Route 11 in Poland.

As of just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Central Maine Power reports more than 900 outages in the area.

The nature of the car crash is unclear at this time.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article as we learn more.