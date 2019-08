HALLOWELL, Maine — Route 201 in Hallowell is currently down to one lane after a bucket truck rollover.

Two people have been brought to Maine General, according to Hallowell Fire Dept.

Authorities also say the rear axle of the truck fell off, causing the rollover around 9:30 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Roy Girard of the Hallowell FD said the driver and passenger were trapped when crews arrived but broke a window to get out.

