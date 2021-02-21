COVID-19 outbreak investigations at Maine DOT

Several Maine DOT sites report staff with cases of COVID-19.

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Several cases of COVID-19 have been reported at four Maine DOT camps.

In a letter sent to employees this week, officials say the Maine CDC opened an outbreak file associated with the Maine DOT bridge operations in South Bristol and Southport.

The letter also says there are positive cases within crew camps in North Augusta and North Berwick.

Officials say health and safety protocols recommended by the Maine CDC are being implemented by the Maine DOT.

DOT Spokesperson Paul Merrill spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine about the department's COVID policies in January, saying in part, "The plan that we have in place right now would allow three camps to be off the roster because of COVID exposure or concerns, and we still believe we'd be able to maintain adequate levels of service."

At the time of the interview, Merrill said the department had not had more than one crew off the road because of COVID-19 exposure at any given time.