COVID-19 outbreak affiliated with Sanford church

Spokesperson for the Maine CDC Jackie Farwell writes, "At present, there are at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people affiliated with the church. An epidemiological investigation is underway, including determining the extent of links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties.

Maine CDC is notifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church from August 9 through August 23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from August 10 through August 14 was potentially exposed. Ongoing exposures are possible so individuals affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church should monitor for signs and symptoms of the disease. Those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus and/or have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested."