Court upholds legality of lease that's key to $1B power line

The New England Clean Energy Connect remains in limbo pending the outcome of another case focusing on the constitutionality of a referendum rebuking the project.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday upheld the lease for small section of state land for a $1 billion electric transmission corridor, delivering a victory to the project's developers.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands acted within its authority in leasing a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) stretch of the 145-mile (233-kilometer) power transmission line. All told, the state lease covered about 32 acres (13 hectares) of land in western Maine.

The New England Clean Energy Connect remains on hold pending the outcome of another legal case focusing on the constitutionality of a referendum in which Maine voters rebuked the project.

CMP parent company AVANGRID called Tuesday's ruling "yet another step in the right direction for Maine's renewable energy future."

But Tom Saviello, who led the referendum effort still to be decided at trial in the spring, said the court erred in its decision.

"In our opinion, the Maine Constitution clearly places a safeguard protecting our public lands from CMP’s development of a transmission line that provides little to no benefit to Maine consumers," he said in a release. "That safeguard is a 2/3 vote of the duly elected members of the Maine Legislature."

Avangrid and Hydro Quebec teamed up on the project that would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid. That’s enough electricity for 1 million homes.

Supporters say such bold projects are needed to address climate change. Critics contend the environmental benefits are overstated and that it would destroy woodlands.

Most of transmission line would be built along existing utility corridors, but a new 53-mile (85-kilometer) section was needed to reach the Canadian border.

Workers had been clearing trees and setting poles for months when the governor asked for work to be suspended after the referendum last year. The referendum on the project was the costliest in Maine history, topping $90 million and underscoring deep divisions.