PORTLAND, Maine — It took the jury less than an hour to find Luc Tieman guilty of murdering his wife, Valerie Tieman, back in the summer of 2018; but now, he is asking a judge to throw out key evidence that led to his conviction.

Tieman was arrested back in 2016 after his wife's body was found buried in a shallow grave behind his parents' home in Fairfield with a bag of potato chips, a love note and Guilty Gucci perfume.

Two years later, a jury found him guilty of her murder.

Now, almost a year later, Tieman is asking the court to throw out key evidence that led to his conviction; Facebook messages between Valerie and another woman alleging Tieman was having an affair.

"You cannot be sure who is at the keyboard," Tieman's attorney Clifford Strikes said.

Strike is arguing there is no proof of who was actually sending and receiving those messages. Saying without it, a murder conviction might not be possible.

"With those messages out, it changes the whole nature of the situation," Strikes said. "And should go back for a re-trial."

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Portland's Superior Court. Tieman's attorney says once the case is presented to judges, it could be up to 12 weeks before they come back with a response.