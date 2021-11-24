World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Becky's Diner

The Portland restaurant had people write birthday cards to 100-year-old Arthur Babineau to celebrate the milestone.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you were at Becky's Diner around lunchtime on Tuesday, you might have noticed a special celebration off in the corner.

Arthur Babineau turned 100 years old, and he spent part of his special day having lunch with his family, including his wife of 77 years.

Babineau was a U.S. Army medic in World War II, following the front lines from France to the Rhine River in Germany.

To honor Arthur and his service, Becky's had customers write birthday cards to Arthur. He received over 100 of them.

"I don't feel any different than any other day but I know it's a milestone to reach 100 and be in fairly good health. I can't begin to think how blessed I am with all the people around me and friends," he said.