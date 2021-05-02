Winslow child bitten by dog at playground, police investigating

The child suffered minor injuries and police say the dog's owner did check on the child.

WINSLOW, Maine — An investigation is underway after police say a child was bitten by a dog at the Winslow Elementary School.

The incident took place on the playground of the Elementary School on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police say they are looking for the owners of the dog because they left and did not provide any information to the adults that were with the child.

The child suffered minor injuries and police say the dog's owner did check on the child but failed to say if the dog had been vaccinated.

The dog is described as medium in size, approximately 40-50 lbs. It has a shiny black coat, purple harness, and a retractable leash.