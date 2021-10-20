Volunteers build window inserts for low-income households in Maine

Volunteers with the nonprofit Window Dressers help low-income families stay warm by building window inserts that can lower heating bills by 25%.

DEXTER, Maine — Heating your home for an entire Maine winter is not an easy task. It might be more challenging this upcoming season as the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

To try and offset those expensive heating bills and keep Mainers warm, the nonprofit Window Dressers has gathered a team of volunteers to make window inserts for the community.

"[Window inserts] are wonderful," Window Dressers local coordinator Lesley Fernow said. "They make your house warmer, they block the wind, they reduce heat loss through the windows."

A group of volunteers are building 280 window inserts to keep Mainers warm this winter. Most of them are going to low-income families for free. I’ll have the story this morning on ⁦@newscentermaine⁩ #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/D02WadEyHe — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) October 20, 2021

Fernow is leading the team of volunteers in Dexter who are building 280 window inserts this October. Two-thirds of the inserts are going to low-income households for free.

“I just wanted to, you know, be part of a community program where you’re helping other people,” first-time volunteer Nancy Massucco said. "To be contributing to somebody else's well-being -- it’s really a great thing. Everyone should volunteer every once in a while.”