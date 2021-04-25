'Whatever you do today, do it with kindness': Family and colleagues of Maine hero Cpl. Cole honor his legacy

Today marks the third anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene Cole

MAINE, Maine — It’s a day of reflection and remembrance for the state of Maine and especially for the Norridgewock community as they honor the legacy and life of a fallen hero: Corporal. Eugene Cole. "As you know, this day marks three years that Gene was taken from us. Spend this day doing good for yourselves and for others, Sheryl Cole, the wife of Cpl. Cole took to Facebook to share a heartfelt message in honor of her late husband. "Reach out to someone who is silently suffering. Whatever you do today, do it with kindness. Scatter joy, comfort, and peace everywhere you go. Corporal Cole did this every day. Let this be the one day we all strive to do the same."

Today, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office shared a tribute to its Facebook page Cpl. Cole's colleague, Sheriff Lancaster said: "Sunday, April 25, 2021 marks the third anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene Cole. We will always remember Corporal Cole's exceptional service to our Agency and to the residents of Somerset County."

Thursday, August 29th will be the annual Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial 5K & Half marathon. 100% of the proceeds of this event will be given to the Maine Community Foundation towards a scholarship fund in Eugene Cole's name. . Aaron Gordon of Norridgewock Maine was the first recipient of this scholarship. The Corporal Cole Memorial Run will be a live event this year!! There will be a rirtual run as well for those wishing to participate this way. If you want to participate click here.

Three years ago, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 61-year-old Cpl. Eugene Cole was found shot to death. The tragic morning began to unfold around 7:30 a.m. when Norridgewock resident, Kimberly Sirois, heard helicopters and stepped out into her yard on Mercer Road. She then discovered Cole’s body with a gunshot wound to his head. Amid the community’s shock, a national manhunt kicked in for the suspect, 29-year-old John Williams.