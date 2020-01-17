SCARBOROUGH, Maine — WEX has selected The Downs in Scarborough as the location to build its new 200,000 employment center.

The financial technology service provider is one of Maine’s largest and fastest-growing employers. The new building will consolidate six South Portland offices into one location.

"We are excited about the amenities that will be offered to our employees at this location. This will be a place we can more seamlessly expand our workforce in Maine as the company continues to grow," Melissa Smith, CEO and chair of WEX.

In January 2018, a team of Scarborough-based developers bought The Downs and worked with the town to create a master plan for the 525-acre property. The property will be home to a wide range of new businesses, a blend of housing, recreation and entertainment venues and a walkable town center.

The master plan also preserves 200 acres of green space and creates 10-miles of new recreational trails.

WEX plans to break ground in 2020 with employees expected to move in by spring 2022.

