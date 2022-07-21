Westbrook police find dead man along Presumpscot River

The man was found dead by the shore on Brown Street, according to a Westbrook Police Department Facebook post.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Around 6:23 p.m. on Wednesday, The Westbrook Police Department and the Westbrook Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious man in the Presumpscot River.

Yesterday evening at approximately 6:23 PM, Westbrook Police and Fire Departments responded to the Presumpscot River for... Posted by Westbrook Maine Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing. It does not appear to be a suspicious death at this time, according to the post.

The Westbrook Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine no further details are being released at this time.

