Westbrook police find dead man along Presumpscot River

WESTBROOK, Maine — Around 6:23 p.m. on Wednesday, The Westbrook Police Department and the Westbrook Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious man in the Presumpscot River.
According to a Westbrook Police Department Facebook post, the man was found dead by the shore on Brown Street.
The investigation into the man's death is ongoing. It does not appear to be a suspicious death at this time, according to the post.
The Westbrook Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine no further details are being released at this time.
