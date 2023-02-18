Westbrook homeowner escapes house fire with help of off-duty Portland firefighter

A passerby saw the smoke coming from the home located on New Gorham Road at approximately 2:00 p.m., and alerted police, officials said.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A resident in Westbrook is safe after a fire broke out at their home Saturday afternoon.

A passerby saw the smoke coming from the home located on New Gorham Road at approximately 2:00 p.m., and alerted police, Westbrook Fire Department Chief Steve Sloan said.

About 25 firefighters from Westbrook, Portland, and Gorham responded to the one-story house. Sloan said the fire was isolated to the bathroom and attic areas of the house.

Sloan said no one was injured. The homeowner was assisted out of the house by an off-duty Portland firefighter and will stay with relatives.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire. The cause is under investigation.