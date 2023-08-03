We're celebrating International Women's Day

Organizations across Maine are saying "thank you" to important women in their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — From our mothers and sisters to best friends and mentors, communities across Maine are honoring important women in their lives on Wednesday.

March 8 is International Women's Day, a global effort to promote gender equity, inclusion, and celebrate women's achievements across all sectors.

"IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people," according to the International Women's Day website. "Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific."

Here in Maine, people are doing their part to recognize important women that are making a community impact.

We've compiled a list of some of the organizations across the state that are celebrating.

Maine Turnpike Authority

On this International Women’s Day we recognize a trailblazer, Carole Canturano. Back in April of 1973 she was the first... Posted by Maine Turnpike Authority on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Maine Association of Police

On this International Women's Day, we would like to recognize the incredible women in our membership and all of our... Posted by Maine Association of Police on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Portland Old Port

Just some of the few fearless female leaders of Portland, Maine on this International Women's Day. ♀ Drop in the... Posted by Portland Old Port on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

University of Southern Maine

Happy International Women's Day to our amazing Huskies! ✨ Posted by University of Southern Maine on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Knox County Sheriff's Office

Good Morning Knox County! ☀️ Happy International Women’s Day to our amazing mothers, daughters and sisters! ❤️ Stay safe and have a great day! Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office - Maine on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Acadia National Park

If you’ve spent time enjoying the plants along the 45-miles of carriage roads in Acadia National Park, you have a woman... Posted by Acadia National Park on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Maine Emergency Management Agency

On International Women's Day, we extend a heartfelt thank you to all the rock star women at MEMA. And we want to wish a belated happy workiversary to one of those rock stars - Jackie! Thank you for all do you everyday! pic.twitter.com/Q2SRedf9Ap — MEMA (@MaineEMA) March 8, 2023

United Way of Southern Maine

This International Women's Day we are celebrating Fatouma's story. Women United and Project WIN are proud to have worked with Fatouma and her family to offer support and access to resources that have helped her get to a place of strength and independence! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/5a45DiZOFg — United Way of Southern Maine (@uwsme) March 8, 2023

South Portland Police Department

We could not be more proud of the fearless and courageous women that represent the South Portland Police Department. ... Posted by South Portland (Maine) Police Department on Wednesday, March 8, 2023