Wellspring kicks off its eighth annual Race for Recovery in Bangor

The Bangor-based organization is fundraising to expand its programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Wellspring Inc. Treatment Services for Substance Use Disorder hosted its eighth annual Race for Recovery on Bangor's riverfront.

The 5K road race is an effort of Wellspring to raise money to continue and improve the services offered to those in need, specifically those battling substance use disorder.

Wellspring’s Executive Director Suzanne Farley told NEWS CENTER Maine that in addition to the race’s goal of decreasing the stigma around rehabilitation and recovery, the event is a cause for celebration.

"We're here today to celebrate recovery. This is all about people coming together and celebrating health, and wellness, and movement. This is Wellspring's eighth annual Race for Recovery. We come out here to celebrate everyone who has gone through our treatment programs," Farleysaid.

As a crowd of volunteers and supporters stood roadside to cheer on the participants, there were individuals like Joseph Hartel, with a personal connection to the cause, who offered cheers to those struggling.

“I want to tell you as a person in long-term recovery, that there is hope, that recovery is possible, that the change is possible,” Hartel said.



Present at the race to run the full 5K course was a VIP. Gordon Smith, director of opioid response of the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills was very quick to compliment the community impact Wellspring has had over the years when he spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine.

"Wellspring has been in this community for a long time, [and] is one of your two primary detox facilities in the state. They are a Godsend to this community and people trying to get better," Smith said.

Wellspring, with the aid of an expansion grant from the state, plans to add 20 more recovery beds to its centers in the near future.