'Welcome To Housing' helps lessen the stress for Mainers looking for a place to call home

The program helps by providing free furniture and home goods to those in need.

OLD TOWN, Maine — What makes a roof over your head a home?

In Old Town, Welcome To Housing Home Goods Bank is working to answer that question as a provider of free furniture and home goods to those in need.

Now with a recent grant of $15,000 given by the Penobscot County Commissioners and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, volunteers can focus on helping clients rather than finances.

From bedding, kitchenware, holiday decorations, and even medical equipment, volunteers make sure items are displayed in their building so others can take them home.

"We get some really nice stuff, beautiful stuff," warehouse manager Gail Mcnearney said. "So for them to go home and it's set up, to them it's like, 'Wow, I never would've thought I would get this [for] free in my home.'"

Christopher Olsen is the founder and has been with Welcome To Housing for 11 years.

The group recently bought its building and is now juggling costs for the program. Olsen said he is thrilled to receive the grant, as now volunteers can use the money for necessary expenses.

"We used to just have liability insurance, we now have building insurance and a lot of different utility costs, and we're all still volunteers," Olsen said.

If Welcome To Housing does not have an item a client needs, Olsen said they will also be using the grant money to purchase it, along with using the money to rent trucks for donations they receive.

“We bring back thousands and thousands of dollars of items. We clean out houses, we get beds from hotels," Olsen said. "The amount of community support and the support of the volunteers here is absolutely incredible.”

Olsen added he is looking into hosting life-skill classes in the building and looks forward to working with other home good banks in the state in the future.

