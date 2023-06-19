Rookie builders create pantry to serve Portland community

The Portland Free Pantry is on a trailer that will move around Maine's largest city to serve people in need. It will be anonymous and open likely 24 hours a day.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Saturday, pouring rain throughout the day made most Mainers run for cover in the comfort of their own homes. A group of hearty women and men in Portland, though, did the opposite, gathering in a workshop to learn some new skills and help an important cause.

Anna Heath of Norway is the director of We Built This, a group she co-created in 2020 to address a gap in the construction workforce. Heath has been working as a builder for about five years and said she noticed early on that there weren't nearly as many women as men on building sites.

"People in passing are like 'Oh, are you the homeowner?' No, I'm the builder," Heath said.

Introducing: a project created BY the community FOR the community! The Portland Free Pantry is on a trailer to move around the city to new spots every couple of weeks. I’ll tell you how beginner builders were involved in its creation on @newscentermaine at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/r6KwNP4WaO — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 19, 2023

Through We Built This (sponsored by the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy), Heath began hosting workshops for female and beginner builders with the goal of getting more people more interested in the trades. She said there's a lot of empowerment that can happen through that experience.

"A lot of people who are do-it-yourself[ers] want to be able to build a shed in their backyard, or they want to be able to replace the window that has been leaking," Heath said.

That's where her most recent project came into play. Last winter, one of Heath's former workshop students, Mei D.W., approached Heath, asking if she'd collaborate on a mission to help the Portland community.

Specifically, D.W. wanted Heath and her students to help build the Portland Free Pantry, a pantry on a trailer that will go to different spots throughout Maine's largest city every couple of weeks.

"We were really starting to question sustainability, in terms of the free store and just in terms of volunteer burnout," D.W. said, referencing her previous work helping people experiencing homelessness at a free store on Oxford Street.

D.W. said the goal of this pantry is for it to be open 24 hours a day and remain completely anonymous. That means people won't be required to present income or an ID to use it. The pantry will be stocked with donations from community members, with everything from non-perishable food to clothes to tents to baby supplies and more.

"I feel like that reality [of need] is especially prevalent here in Portland, where we do have such a major housing crisis," D.W. said. "We don't have the pay scale to be able to afford the housing that is available."

On Sunday, after three weekends of building workshops, the group of We Built This students and volunteers finished the pantry, which should make its first stop at 200 Anderson St. in less than a week on June 24.

"It's always good to be part of a community," Arlene Morse, a woman who came to all of the sessions to work on the pantry, said. "It's empowering, and it kind of just gives me goosebumps, just talking about it and thinking about it — that you're helping others."

"It's a silly analogy, but it feels a lot like Santa's workshop," Heath said. "It's a good energy. People are really, really focused on what they're doing."

The Portland Free Pantry team is currently looking for a local artist to paint a mural on the pantry's outer walls. You can submit a design in person at the Urban Farm Fermentory or digitally here.