Walk to preserve historic Maine highlights to be held this weekend in Castine

CASTINE, Maine — This weekend, many will walk to preserve historic highlights in their neighborhoods. For the first time, people will take part in a "Jane's Walk" in Castine.



Jane Jacobs was an activist who fought to protect historic New York neighborhoods, and her movement stopped the construction of a highway there. Since then, the "Jane's Walk Movement" has spread to around 200 cities across the country.

The movement encourages neighbors to share and preserve their historic sites, and in Maine, the walk through Castine's Witherle Woods goes back in time to the revolution.

Julia Gray, executive director of the Wilson Museum shared the story of this historic site and a preview of what’s to come.

"We are going to spend some time in a landscape that was very different in 1779 and 1814 than it is today," Gray said. "So, both the American Revolution and the War in 1812 were a big deal in Castine. Castine was occupied by the British during both of those wars. Witherele Woods [is] a quiet nature preserve now, but was the scene of a pretty intense land and sea battle during the American Revolution."

This is the first time Jane's Walk is happening in Castine, and was planned by the Castine Historical Society, the Wilson Museum, and the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

The 2.2-mile walk will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Walks are also happening in Houlton, Gardiner, Hinkley, Westbrook, Belgrade, Portland, Stonington, and Chebeaque Island.

To learn more about the Jane's Walk events happening in Maine, visit here.