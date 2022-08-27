Walk to Defeat ALS held in Bangor

The walk returned in person this year to the Cross Insurance Center for the first time since 2019.

BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Cross Insurance Center for the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning. It was the first time this annual walk was able to take place in person since 2019.

The mile-long walk has the goal of raising awareness and funds for research to help find a cure for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. Those funds help people like David Doane, who moved to Maine from Texas when he retired in 2017 with his wife and their eight horses. That same year, he received his ALS diagnosis.

"It's pretty scary," Doane said.

ALS affects the nervous system by weakening muscles and impacting physical capabilities.

"All of a sudden I developed a limp in my leg, went to the doctor, they thought it was related to an old pelvis fracture I had, and then my hands weakened," Doane said.

Since his diagnosis, Doane enlisted in a number of clinical trials. He said he is currently taking medication through an expanded access program he noticed is making a difference in his condition.

"The stories you read say the typical life span for somebody with ALS is two years after they're diagnosed, if you're lucky, up to five years, and I just wasn't ready to go yet," Doane said.

Karrie Boskee, the organizer of the event, said she thinks that finding a cure is not just possible, but something that can happen in less than 10 years.

"We think that the research is there that if we can fundraise enough, dedicate that to our research, that we will find a cure by 2030," Boskee said.

Governor Janet Mills also attended the event Saturday. Mills signed a bill in May that created a mandatory, state-wide registry for ALS patients to better understand how this disease is affecting Mainers.

"Now we can learn more about the potential causes of this disease and better support patients living with the disease and their families," Mill said.

Doane also raised the most money for Saturday's event, raising more than $7,000. He said he and his wife have collectively raised $20,000 this year alone for ALS research.

Doane said he's fortunate to still be able to walk, talk, eat, and breathe, but many others with the disease aren't as lucky.