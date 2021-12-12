Wabanaki Winter Market returns

After taking some time off during the pandemic, the Wabanaki Winter Market was back at UMaine on Saturday

ORONO, Maine — For the 27th time, the Wabanaki Winter Market was held at the University of Maine, returning after the pandemic paused its operations.

Wabanaki Nation leaders say the market is a chance for members of their community to sell their goods and keep their traditions alive.

Jennifer Neptune is one of the organizers of the event. She said having this event in person is so important because artists don't have much of an online presence.

"Last year we had an online market and well we did interviews of the artists and directed people where they could buy from but it's not the same as being able to come in person and touch and smell and handle the baskets and the other artwork," she said.

